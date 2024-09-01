WATCH: Cam Coleman's First Touchdown with Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers have come to life early in their season-opening contest against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Tigers scored touchdowns on all three of their opening drives, two of them came on long touchdown passes from Payton Thorne on the first play of the drive.
Auburn’s third touchdown was a special one, however, as five-star wide receiver signee Cam Coleman made his first touchdown reception. Thorne delivered a 44-yard pass to Coleman on the first play of Auburn’s third drive to extend Auburn’s lead to 21-0.
This will likely be the first of many touchdown catches made by Coleman during his time with the Tigers.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to open the 2024 season at Jordan-Hare Stadium:
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Lowell Galindo and Fozzy Whittaker will be on the call.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to open the 2024 season at Jordan-Hare Stadium:
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs:
This will be the third all-time meeting between the two teams, both of the previous matchups also taking place at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn beat Alabama A&M 51-7 in 2012 and 55-0 in 2016. This will be the first time Freeze has taken on the Bulldogs in his 14 years as a head coach.