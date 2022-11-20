WATCH: DJ James scores on a pick-six against Western Kentucky

The Tigers have forced their first turnover of the night, and it comes with points.

Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Bragg forced a poor throw from WKU quarterback Austin Reed that landed in DJ James' lap. James dove into the endzone a few seconds later.

The lead is now 41-17 with less than six minutes left in the game.

You can watch the highlight of the pick six below.

Series history

Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 nd won 37-14.

Fun fact

From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.

