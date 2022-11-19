WATCH: Jarquez Hunter throws touchdown pass to Koy Moore
Jarquez Hunter caught a pitch from Robby Ashford and set up to throw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Koy Moore.
The play was reviewed for about half a year before they came to the conclusion that yes, in fact, Moore had caught the ball with two feet down before going to celebrate and dropping the ball.
Auburn is tied 17-17 at the half with Western Kentucky.
You can watch the highlight trick play below.
Series history
Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 nd won 37-14.
Fun fact
From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.
