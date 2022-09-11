WATCH: Tank Bigsby punches in a touchdown to give Auburn a 2nd half lead

Coming out of the 1st half, Tank Bigsby had not found many holes to pick up yards on the ground. At the half, Tank had only seven yards on five carries (although he was plenty busy in the air, tied for the lead with three catches).

Good thing he decided to take matters into his own hands.

After receiving the 2nd half kickoff, Auburn orchestrated a nice 69-yard drive featuring three carries from Tank for 36 yards, including the capping score that gave Auburn the 14-10 lead.

The drive brings Tank up to 43 yards on the ground (and another 29 in the air) for the game, a far cry below his projected 111.5 yards. There's still time, though.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

