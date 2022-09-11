Skip to main content

WATCH: TJ Finley throws an interception

Neither of Auburn's quarterbacks are seizing the opportunity to take the job

Just minutes after Auburn QB Robby Ashford threw an interception, TJ Finley threw his own. 

Trying to move Auburn's offense down the field in a scoreless game, Finley attempted an out route and didn't have enough zip on the ball, allowing the defensive back to undercut the receiver and make the pick. 

San Jose took advantage of the short field to get 1st and goal on the 2 yard line, but after some defensive stands (and back to back false start penalties), were forced to settle for a FG to give them the first points of the game and a 3-0 lead. Credit the student section for that one.  

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

