Report: Wesley McGriff returns to Auburn for a third stint

Wesley McGriff is coming back to the Plains.

Crime Dawg is back.

Wesley McGriff is set to join coach under new Head Coach Hugh Freeze as Auburn's secondary coach, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

Freeze and McGriff have a history together, as McGriff was on Freeze's staff at Ole Miss twice - serving as the Co-Defensive Coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2012 and returning in 2016 as the DC and Associate Head Coach until 2018.

According to reports, current secondary coach Zac Etheridge will be retained on staff. No announcement has been made.

McGriff has also been employed by Auburn two times in his career. Once as the Secondary coach and Co-DC under Head Coach Gus Malzahn and Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele in 2016. McGriff returned in 2019 as the Defensive Backs Coach and remained until 2021, as he was not retained by Bryan Harsin.

McGriff has earned a reputation as being quite the coach and recruiter.

McGriff coached up star cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Daniel Thomas both of which were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Igbinoghene was drafted in the first round and has a decent NFL career so far.

The recruiting trail is an area where McGriff will definitely help the Tigers. He helped sign five-star EDGE Robert Nkemdiche to Ole Miss under Freeze and was also an integral part of the 2020 and 2021 Auburn classes.

He served one year at Florida as secondary coach in 2021 before moving to Louisville this offseason (Co-DC, DB).

Co-defensive coordinator, Wesley McGriff, right, has a laugh during U of L's first spring football practice of 2022 on Monday afternoon. Feb. 28, 2022 As 1304 Cardinal Football
Football

