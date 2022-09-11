What Head Coach Bryan Harsin said after beating San Jose State

Saturday was a wild day in college football, with the Sun Belt notching three historic upsets (Marshall over #8 Notre Dame, App State over #6 Texas A&M, Georgia Southern over Nebraska) and plenty of games, like Texas vs Alabama, coming out a lot closer than they were initially projected to be heading into the weekend.

Bryan Harsin was happy to come out of Saturday's craziness with a victory after Auburn put away San Jose State, 24-16, on Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"At the end of the day, I don't take it for granted that we win. [...] All the work you put in, from Sunday to Friday, the goal is to win (on Saturday). The goal is to be 1-0 every single week - find a way to win. Watching the games today, and I've been doing this a long time: You never say a win's a win, but it's always good to win. And it's hard to win. And I think if you look at what happened today, that's one thing that everybody realizes: It's hard to win. You don't take it for granted."

Harsin went on to discuss that the impact of a close game is magnified for everyone else around the team, except for the team themselves.

"Coaches, fans, parents, all that - we hang onto these games much longer than the players do. Because tomorrow, they have to go back to work. And just being a player, right: You're excited about it, you learn from it and all that, but tomorrow? *snaps fingers* You're back in the weight room, you're running, you're practicing, you've moved on. You're on to the next opponent. So, we'll go back and look at what we did well and didn't do well."

Harsin opened the press conference by discussing his team's performance, specifically a point of emphasis for Auburn this week of finishing: plays, drives, and games.

"I was proud of our team - I told them that in the locker room - just to finish and play well enough in the 2nd half to win. We didn't do that, at times, on last year's team, and so that was something that we emphasized from January (to now) and we emphasized all the way through fall camp, and still into this game, and that was something we talked in the 2nd half. We didn't play well, like we wanted to, in the first half. We found ways to get the job done in the 2nd half. Plenty to clean up, I think we know that, was the penalties number one. We had a lot of penalties tonight, and the turnovers. Those two things really factored into the game."

Specific credit was given to the crowd, for their negative impact on San Jose State's offense.

"Overall, I thought the crowd really played a factor in the game, with some of the false starts they had and the goal line stand we had down there, so that was really good by our crowd to hear them and feel them in the game. And that's what playing at Auburn should be like (for an opponent): It should be really challenging for the opposing teams, and I thought we felt that tonight."

When discussing the offense, Harsin interestingly wasn't as down on the performance as the fans and media were.

"We just didn't get into a very good rhythm, on the offensive side, in the first half. I thought the second half we were able to run the ball more effectively, find a few more schemes, coaches made some adjustments."

On defense, Harsin gave credit to San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro and had some light critique of the defensive backfield.

"On defense, we did enough. We pressured the quarterback, we got after him, we sacked him a few times - he's a slippery guy, and he got out and made a few plays. Backend, I think we gave up some - look, there were some penalties that we'll go back and look at, but I thought we gave up a few throws that we could have challenged and had a better outcome on our end of things."

On TJ Finley's first quarter interception:

"TJ had a pick. He threw a little out route to the field and that kid (San Jose State defender) made a good play. That's one of those that - most guys don't make that play, and he really did. He (TJ) was throwing on time, they brought pressure, and so (Finley) had to get it out and that was kind of a 1-on-1 man beater and the kid drove on it. Those plays, it's disappointing, but the kid dove and made a great play. It was the right decision that TJ had with the ball - slightly inside, I mean inches, and the kid made it.

He was asked a follow-up about Finley going 12 of 15 after the interception, and had nothing but praise for San Jose State's defensive back.

"That's important for all of us, for him to bounce back from that. But again, like I said with the interception: He was making the right decision, the kid makes a great play. Now, we have to get the ball inches out there, right, that's what *we* have to do, that's where we're going. Where those inches matter - we can be a little bit better in those areas. But he came on the sideline and he knew it, I knew it: Guy made a good play. Let's respond, let's get the defense out there and try to get the ball back.

He went on to praise Finley's demeanor and leadership after the interception.

"What I do appreciate about that: Guys get 'in the tank' too much. That's one of the things that we've emphasized too. Body language, guys get in the tank when it doesn't go your way. You can't just restart the game. You gotta go out there and you gotta compete, you gotta play. I think our team showed some resiliency in that situation. He was able to throw the ball effectively and still be productive, hit some big plays. You gotta do that; it's part of being a good football team. You saw that today (around college football), some teams don't. [...] He found a way to overcome the turnover and go out there and be pretty good in the game."

Harsin was less complimentary about Robby Ashford's first quarter interception, to a wide open Landen King up the left sideline:

"Robby Ashford, we had an opportunity to make a play there and just made a poor throw in that case."

Harsin was asked about next week's opponent, Penn State, who Auburn lost to in College Station last year, and if there'd be a difference in preparation for them coming off of a close game to an inferior opponent.

"You look at all the things we have to get better at. Penn State - we know Penn State, we know they're a good football team. So, really it goes back to we have to focus on ourselves. Penn State, we're not there on their practice field, we don't get to watch what they do. We get an idea from the games we've played, but we really have to focus on ourselves. We gotta make sure that we have our game plans down and we understand the details of it. We coach it better, we rep it better in practice, and we find better ways to improve our football team. Whether we won by 50 or we won by a score - that's always gotta be the mindset every single week: you're improving, because you have to, because the opponents are getting better every single week.

Auburn hosts a ranked Penn State squad in Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday at 2:30PM.

