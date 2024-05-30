What is Tank Bigsby's fantasy football value this season?
One former Auburn Tiger that fantasy football owners might want to pay attention to is Tank Bigsby. One of the most important parts of fantasy football is making sure you handicap your stud running backs. Travis Etienne is the dude in Jacksonville, but Bigsby will back him up.
If Etienne were to go down with an injury, Bigsby would take over the backfield and bring a ton of value to fantasy owners.
In his rookie season, Bigsby carried the football 50 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one pass for six yards. His yards per carry number wasn't great at 2.6, so the former Auburn Tigers will look to gain more per attempt in 2024.
This is a very important season for Bigsby if he wants to stick around the NFL for a long career. He needs to prove he is a valuable asset to the team so they keep him around for the long haul on a young, talented Jaguars team.
So the takeaway from this is if you are an Auburn fan wanting to have a former Tiger on your fantasy football team, draft Etienne and take Bigsby as his handicap.
This is Bigsby's fantasy value, according to Ari Koslow of Fantasy Pros, "Travis Etienne figures to remain in his clear lead role, but Bigsby has a chance to step into a larger role behind him. As a rookie, Bigsby saw just 50 carries with one reception as a receiver. He could be an enticing handcuff to roster for Etienne managers."