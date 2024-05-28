Where does Jordan-Hare Stadium rank among atmospheres in college football?
Having an excellent home-field advantage is important for every college football team, and Auburn fans are fortunate to have one of the best in the sport.
Jordan-Hare Stadium is loud no matter how good or bad the Auburn Tigers are and no matter who the opponent is. The last place you want to be is in Jordan-Hare Stadium as an opposing player when the lights go off ahead of the fourth quarter. When the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are in town, it is one of the best environments in all of sports.
Carter Bahns of 247Sports ranked the top ten best atmospheres in college football, and Jordan-Hare Stadium was fourth only behind Tennessee, Penn State, and LSU.
Auburn football players are fortunate to get to play in front of one of the best fan bases in all of the college athletics that pack Jordan-Hare Stadium every Saturday. Absolutely nothing beats a Saturday night football game on the Plains.
Bahns had this to say about the environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium, "Auburn takes college football traditions to the next level with its pregame War Eagle flight and postgame celebrations at Toomer's Corner. That passion also makes Jordan-Hare Stadium one of the loudest in the sport. There is a unique combination of pageantry and hostility at Auburn football games that makes this venue a must-visit for any diehard fan — Tiger faithful or not. Watch the end zone camera shake during the famous Kick Six, and you will see just how raucous the stands can be at their peak."