Auburn makes final cut for four-star edge Yhonzae Pierre

Yet another talented prospect in the state of Alabama that Auburn has been in contention for. Can the Tigers close?

Earlier this week Auburn missed on four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina who announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, they've made the final eight for four-star defensive end Yhonzae Pierre a product of Eufaula High School. He will announce his commitment on Thursday afternoon. Pierre is the 176th overall prospect in the 2023 class, the 9th best defensive end, and the 17th best prospect in the state of Alabama according to Rivals.

He recorded 55 total tackles last season, including 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Other schools in contention along with Auburn include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, and Mississippi State.

According to reports, he is currently an Alabama lean, and will likely commit to the Crimson Tide. As of right now, Auburn is either in the running for or has picked up a commitment from three of the top 50 prospects in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports. As are the Crimson Tide, except all three of their prospects are in the top five.

Auburn really needs to do everything they can to capitalize on the amount of talent within the state during this recruiting cycle. If they were somehow able to snatch Pierre away from Alabama, that would be a huge get.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube