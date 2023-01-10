Skip to main content

Zach Calzada is transferring to Incarnate Word

After a season at Auburn, Zach Calzada is transferring to Incarnate Word.

Zach Calzada has had an interesting college career and it will continue at Incarnate Word, Pete Thamel announced Tuesday. 

The former Auburn Tiger transferred to the Plains last season after Bo Nix announced he was leaving the program. He instantly became the favorite to win the starting job. While he was limited in spring practices, he was able to do enough to keep pace in the quarterback battle. 

He ended up becoming the third-string quarterback behind TJ Finley and Robby Ashford at the start of the season. He never saw any action at Auburn. 

He came to Auburn after a season at Texas A&M where he led the Aggies to a win against Alabama. 

He will play for Incarnate Word in 2023. 

Related stories

Lawrence Johnson commits to Auburn

Auburn early depth chart

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan

Robby Ashford had an average season on the ground

What makes Kayin Lee so special?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Johni Broome
Basketball

Halftime takeaways: Auburn basketball in close fight with Ole Miss

By Lance Dawe
Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Did Bret Bielema attempt to take a shot at Auburn?

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Daily Show Thumbnail
Podcasts

Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football lands Nick Mardner, Brian Battie, Ole Miss basketball preview

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Zach Calzada is transferring to Incarnate Word

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates helmet during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn lands East Carolina transfer center Avery Jones

By Lance Dawe
Ja'varrius Johnson returning a punt against Mercer.
Football

What Hugh Freeze's WR No. 2 has done for his offenses

By Lance Dawe
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922
Football

Podcast: Auburn football adds Brian Battie, Nick Mardner, can compete in 2023

By Zac Blackerby