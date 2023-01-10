Zach Calzada is transferring to Incarnate Word
Zach Calzada has had an interesting college career and it will continue at Incarnate Word, Pete Thamel announced Tuesday.
The former Auburn Tiger transferred to the Plains last season after Bo Nix announced he was leaving the program. He instantly became the favorite to win the starting job. While he was limited in spring practices, he was able to do enough to keep pace in the quarterback battle.
He ended up becoming the third-string quarterback behind TJ Finley and Robby Ashford at the start of the season. He never saw any action at Auburn.
He came to Auburn after a season at Texas A&M where he led the Aggies to a win against Alabama.
He will play for Incarnate Word in 2023.
