Former Auburn Coach Lands Linebackers Gig with Denver Broncos
Former Auburn Tigers linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding is heading to the Denver Broncos for his first ever crack at a high profile NFL coaching job.
Schmedding has occupied several collegiate coaching roles ever since he started out back in 2004, which also included filling the aforementioned two previous positions with the Auburn Tigers in 2021 and 2022.
Schmedding came to Auburn with Bryan Harsin from Boise State. He began his first season with the Tigers as assistant head coach, linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2022.
The Tigers went 5-7 and finished ninth out of 14 teams in total defense at 395.3 yards per game and 12th in scoring defense at 29.5. Hugh Freeze took over as head coach following the 2022 season.
More recently at Washington State, Schmidding led a defense that finished 119th in total defense and 102nd in scoring defense at 29.9 points per game.
Ultimately, the Cougars repeated struggles to hold their opponents in check going down the stretch down the stretch saw him get fired this past December after the team limped home.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been on the lookout for a new inside linebackers coach ever since his previous hire Greg Manusky was fired at the season's end.
Quite clearly, Payton is of the firm belief that Schmedding's notable lack of previous NFL coaching experience and struggles as a coordinator don't tell the tale of his acumen as a positional coach.
Even so, the transition from the college game to the NFL is going to take a period of adjustment, particularly for a 47-year old rookie coach like Schmedding.