Former Auburn Tigers QB Jarrett Stidham Cashes in with Denver Broncos
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham engineered the last 10-win season on the Plains, throwing for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 10-4 2017 season.
Stidham has subsequently carved out a lucrative niche for himself as a reliable backup quarterback in the NFL. First with the New England Patriots, then the Las Vegas Raiders, and more recently the Denver Broncos, a place where he's now laying down some roots.
Free agency might well have seen the former Tigers passer pursue his ultimate ambition to become a starting quarterback. But for now, the 28-year-old from Corbin, Ky. is happily staying put with the Denver Broncos franchise on a two year, $12 million contract, backing up another former Tiger, Bo Nix.
Stidham showed lots of quality leadership during his college career at Auburn, and subsequently, Stidham's current worth as a mentor to Nix can be measured in a nice little pay day which will be spread over the next two seasons.
Understanding that his presence as a mentor and confidante for Nix in Denver not only means he's earning well, Stidham will also continue to pick up bags of knowledge, especially if he wants to pursue a coaching career after he hangs his cleats up.
Sean Payton's assistant coaches have a nice habit of getting promotions after working with one of the top offensive minds of his generation.
As for the here and now, his close friendship with Nix and keeping his family settled in the same place has clearly come first and foremost to Stidham. 2025 will be Stidham’s third year in Denver.
Even when his contract expires in two years time, Stidham will still only be 30, so he will have plenty of tread left on his tires if he still fancies taking a shot at a starting job elsewhere.