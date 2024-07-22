Freeze Excited for Auburn Tigers New QB Coach
The Auburn Tigers will have a new quarterback coach this season in Kent Austin. Auburn head coach Huge Freeze is very excited about his new quarterback coach as he had plenty to say about his coach at SEC media day.
“He’s one of the most incredible quarterback coaches I’ve been around. I think Payton will experience the results of his wisdom,” said coach Freeze
Payton Thorne as in the starting quarterback who passed for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Austin has over two decades of experience combined at the collegiate and professional level. Last season Austin was the special assistant to the head coach/quality control. Austin also was the offensive coordinator when Coach Freeze was at Liberty from 2019-2022.
Austin has a good history of developing quarterbacks as he played a huge role in former Flames quarterback Malik Willis. Under Austin tutelage Willis passed for 5,000 yards while also accounting for 74 touchdowns in a two-year span. Austin was also a head coach for the Canadian Football League Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
One of the biggest benefits of Austin being the quarterback coach is that he is also a former quarterback. Austin was one of the better quarterbacks in the history of Ole Miss Rebels football. He threw for 6,184 and 31 touchdowns. He was also inducted into the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. Austin also passed for 26,626 yards and 134 touchdowns during his 10 years in the CFL.
Payton has all the tools to be one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC. He is an experienced quarterback that has played a lot of football throughout his career. The offense is expected to reach new heights with Payton and Austin as quarterback coach along with new offensive coordinator Derek Nix as they look to take on the challenge of playing in the nation's toughest conference.