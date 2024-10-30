Jarquez Hunter - Auburn's Most Underrated Player... Ever?
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter, as of this writing, is simultaneously underused and underrated as well as being the most-prolific pass-catching back in team history. While the previous sentence screams hyperbolic irrationality, the numbers, context and film bear that out.
No one said he's better than Bo Jackson. Anyone with a functioning neuron in their brain can see that Jackson stands alone as the most-talented back in team history, without exception or question.
Hunter's case feels different.
He will probably not hear his name called on for awards, somehow toiling in silence because of the struggles of his team during his career. Yet, numbers and film do not lie, so let's incorporate them into context.
Underuse
Of the backs that sit on the list ahead of him in regards to total yards from scrimmage (Bo Jackson, Cadillac Williams, James Brooks, Joe Cribbs and Ben Tate), a rather large factor stands out. Each of them touched the ball at least 118 more times than Hunter. James Brooks combined for 650 touches, while Hunter currently has 532.
Remember, during Hunter's first two seasons he shared snaps with Tank Bigsby. Last season, Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford vultured 181 touches from Hunter as well. In essence, 2024 stands as the only season where Hunter actually profiles as the undisputed lead back, from the standpoint of carries and catches.
For argument's sake, if you allot him 100 or so more touches in his career, and taking the same statistical average into consideration, Hunter easily claims the third spot all time in scrimmage yards at Auburn. He's only behind James Brooks by 197 yards as it stands (3,545 to 3,742)
Up to this point, the senior back logged 16 or more carries just eight times. In contrast, Cadillac Williams boasts 26 despite sharing the backfield with Ronnie Brown. Ben Tate claims 20. Imagine what Hunter's numbers look like with equal usage.
Underrated
Hunter is averaging 7.19 per carry. Of backs that have at least 100 carries, only Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) and Jaden Nixon (Western Michigan) are above him. He toils in obscurity because of the atrocious record of his team, which is not his fault.
Hunter performs when he gets the ball. He does not control carry totals. The national media seems fixated, and rightfully so with Jeanty, who looks to break records at his current pace. Credit Hunter for putting his head down and playing well when they call his name.
Pass Catcher
Hunter catches the ball safe and securely. While he may not possess an insane route tree, Hunter makes up for it with always gaining positive yards and keeping the drive moving. Countless times, you will see him turn a second and long into a third and manageable. 60 catches for a running back with five games left in his season paints a full picture when it's time for him to head into draft season.
According to an NFL scout, "Hunter could solely exist as a third-down back, if he didn't run the ball so well. His vision and feet translate from the run game."
Overview
Jarquez Hunter waited his turn. Through coaching and philosopher shifts, he bided his time. Over the last five games, if he averages 98 rushing yards over the next five games, he will surpass James Brooks for third overall in Auburn history.
Tally just 67-yards-per game during the last five games will see Hunter eclipse Joe Cribbs for fourth.
If he averages a healthy 125.6-yards-from scrimmage, he'll vault to No. 2, ahead of Williams but behind Bo.
Jarquez Hunter did not walk onto The Plains with flash. Instead, he diligently put the time in to improve, leaving no doubt as to his skillset. With five games left in his Auburn career, Jarquez Hunter can sit among running back royalty in the record books.