There's a New No. 1, Auburn Tigers Claim Top Spot in AP Poll
For the second time in program history, Auburn (15-1, 3-0 SEC) is the No. 1 team in the country in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll with 60 first-place votes on Monday.
The Tigers previously spent three consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 from Jan. 24, 2022 to Feb. 13, 2022. They are currently tied with Oregon for the most Quad 1 wins (7) in the country.
Auburn takes the top spot after the Tennessee Volunteers were blown out by 30 points in Gainesville by the Florida Gators last week. Auburn came from behind to survive a scare on the road on Saturday against South Carolina.
Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss are the only three remaining undefeated teams in SEC play. The Tigers are currently on an eight-game winning streak, which is tied for fourth-longest in the country with Alabama, Marist, Houston and Cleveland State.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl remains the only head coach (football or men’s basketball) in SEC history to lead two programs to a No. 1 national ranking (Tennessee in 2008 and Auburn in 2022 and 2024).
The Tigers host No. 15 Mississippi State (14-2, 2-1 SEC) on Tuesday at Neville Arena. They have sold out the last 61-straight home games at Neville Arena (9,121) and are 52-3 overall in the venue over the last four seasons.