Auburn's Deric Fabian and Carson Myers Find New MLB Homes
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Tigers seniors Deric Fabian and Carson Myers have agreed to terms as undrafted free agents with the Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.
Fabian and Myers join the seven draft picks from earlier this week, marking nine players from this past season who will get an opportunity in professional baseball. Six of the nine former Tigers are pitchers, marking the most pitchers put into professional baseball in a single year in program history.
Fabian saw action in 59 games as made 55 starts in his senior season. He collected career highs in multiple offensive categories including runs (39), hits (46) and RBI (33) while matching a career best in home runs (five). While garnering 54 of his 55 starts at shortstop, Fabian turned in a .978 fielding percentage, committing just five errors in 223 total chances and helping turn 25 double plays.
Myers made a breakthrough in his senior season as the southpaw led the team with a 2.77 ERA in 22 appearances and earned three wins and three saves. He struck out 67 batters and issued just 10 walks in 52.0 innings, both good for second best on the team. In his last five appearances and 15.1 innings pitched, Myers allowed just one earned run and struck out 19 batters. He turned in a season-high 6.0 innings and earned the win in the regional opener vs. Central Connecticut State.