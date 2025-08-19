Auburn Football Claims Four More National Championships
Next time someone asks how many national championships Auburn Tigers Football has, the answer for them is now nine.
If they ask how many times Auburn has won a conference championship, the answer for that is now 15.
According to On3's Juston Hokanson, Auburn officially announced they are claiming four more national championships and three more conference titles. They now claim national titles from 1910, 1914, 1958 and 2004.
1910 (new), 1913, 1914 (new), 1957, 1958 (new), 1983, 1993, 2004 (new) and 2010.
“Our visible national championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation,” athletic director John Cohen said.
The signage for these national championships will go up immediately.
These national championships are split. Harvard claims a national championship in 1910, and Pitt has an unclaimed title from that season. The 1914 season already sees the national championship split between Army, Illinois and Texas.
The 1910 title comes from the Maxwell Ratings (Loren Maxwell) and the College Football Rankings (Kyle Matschke).
LSU won the AP and Coaches national championships in 1958, while Iowa claimed one that same year through the FWAA. Auburn's title that year comes from the Montgomery Full Season Championship (David Montgomery).
Lastly, Auburn is taking advantage of an iffy situation in 2004. USC, while still the AP champion, used to be the BCS champion that year. However, that's since been vacated along with the Coaches Poll title.
Auburn can claim a title in 2004 via a few ratings, including the Darryl Perry and GBE College Football Ratings. They finished second in the AP and Coaches Polls that season.
As for the conference titles, Auburn now claims three from the SIAA (1904, 1908, 1910). The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association was a conference that lasted from 1892 to 1942. It included similar boarders to the current SEC and multiple current SEC teams belonged to it.
Along with Auburn; Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Kentucky all belonged to this conference until the early 1920s. They would all join the Southern Conference before ultimately creating the SEC (with the exception of South Carolina, who didn't join until 1991).
The Tigers can now begin the hunt for their 10th national title this upcoming season. A run to a national championship would make for a stellar bounceback from the 5-7 finish they had last season.