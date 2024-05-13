Auburn Is In Position For Another Great Defensive Line Recruiting Class
Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class holds three verbal commitments from top defensive line recruits.
Among them are defensive end Jakaleb Faulk from Highland Home (Ala.) High School, defensive tackle Malik Autry from Opelika (Ala.) High School, and defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker.
Looking at Rivals’ national recruiting rankings, all four of them are 4-star recruits. There’s more good news for the Tigers and their fans.
Each of these young men hails from inside the Yellowhammer State. That means beating out Alabama for top defensive line targets, arguably as tough as it gets in the college football recruiting world.
There’s also stacking back-to-back top defensive line classes. Auburn’s 2024 recruiting haul is quite impressive along the defensive trenches, so adding at least three more top-notch players would be a coup for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers. There’s still more.
It’s just May 13. With top recruits like Enterprise (Ala.) edge defender Zion Grady, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end Jared Smith, Warner Robins (Ga.) High School edge defender Isaiah Gibson, Manchester (Ga.) High School defensive lineman Justus Terry, Savannah (Ga.) edge defender Herbert Scroggins, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day defensive tackle Walter Mathis, and Saraland (Ala.) defensive tackle Antonio Coleman are all in the mix with the Tigers, among others. This group could aid Auburn’s 2025 defensive line haul to become top-five nationally.
The key here would be the official visits. Several of these recruits will trek to Auburn for their official visits between May 31 and June 21. One should expect college decisions to be made before June concludes and if not then by early July, for most of these prospects.
If the Tigers can win just one or two more defensive line recruiting battles, the days of playing catch up to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and the like with defensive line recruiting will soon be over. That would be huge for the Tigers as they rebuild their roster to compete for SEC titles and more.