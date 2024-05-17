Auburn Recruiting: News For Three Birmingham Parker Prospects
Last night’s Birmingham (Ala.) Parker versus Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville spring game was a chance to catch up with three top prospects about their recruitments. All three were Parker prospects and have been recruited by Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.
First up, a consensus national top-10 recruit, Na’eem Offord. The cornerback has been committed to Ohio State since making his pledge earlier this year on Feb. 4. His recruitment is still not over.
“I’m going to go to Oregon this weekend,” Offord began. “It’s an unofficial visit. I’m going to take an official visit (to Oregon) later.”
He recently told 247, “I don't know yet, June 14th it's either going to be Oregon or Florida. Still trying to decide." Offord has already slated the June 21 weekend for his Ohio State official visit.
Other teams still attempting to flip his commitment include Auburn, Alabama, and Georgia, among many college football programs. After the combined intel has been processed, it’s hard to say if Offord’s recruitment will conclude by the end of summer. National Signing Day will be on Dec. 4. Parker also has another top cornerback prospect.
Timothy Merritt has reached 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. Having watched his backpedal and overall athleticism, it was obvious to see why numerous programs offered him a scholarship.
Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama, and several other programs have been involved. Merritt has been trying to set his June official visits but surprisingly did not mention AU or Bama among them.
When asked about the two in-state SEC schools, he had an explanation. “I’m going to visit Auburn and Alabama during the season.” Finally, Auburn defensive tackle commitment Jourdin Crawford commented about his recruitment.
“I’m going to take my official visit (to Auburn) during the season.” Crawford has been pledged to the Tigers since Oct. 16, 2023.