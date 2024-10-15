Auburn's Team Identity Should Be ‘Very Similar to a Year Ago'
The Auburn Tigers will enter the 2024-25 season with a bit of a roster overhaul.
Auburn said goodbye to forward Jaylin Williams, who went pro. A Trio of guards, Tre Donaldson, Aden Holloway and K.D. Johnson, also hit the transfer portal.
The Tigers managed to hold on to Johni Broome, a 6-foot-10 forward who led the team in scoring last season (16.45 points per game), as well as rotational pieces such as Chaney Johnson and Denver Jones.
With a mix of new and old faces, Pearl still believes that Auburn will have a similar identity this season. However, expect things to take time to find out what works best.
“I would look at Auburn being very similar to a year ago,” Pearl said. “Who and what and when and how is going to be something that's going to be a work in progress throughout the season.”
Jones is expected to take on a bigger role this season and start for the Tigers at point guard. Pearl has confidence in Jones’ ability to execute in the starting lineup.
“He can score, he can get downhill, he can make tough twos, he's unselfish,” Pearl said. “And I think it's really good for us, and I think it's going to be good for his future development.”
Johnson is also expected to spend more minutes on the floor along with other big men, Broome and Dylan Cardwell. Pearl reflected on the progress Johnson has made since arriving in Auburn prior to last season. He’s been a perfect cog in the machine for the Tigers.
“He came in last year, got his feet wet, absolutely looked like he belonged. Just needed more of him, just needed a little bit more aggressiveness on both the offensive and defensive end. He's going to be a terrific contributor.”