Big Honor for Auburn Tigers Freshman Chris Rembert
CARY, N.C. – Following an impressive six-game series during training camp, Auburn’s Chris Rembert earned a roster spot for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, the organization announced Friday.
Of the 56 players to participate in training camp, Rembert is one of 26 players to make the final roster, including eight from the Southeastern Conference. He is the 12th Auburn player and fourth position player to make the Collegiate National Team.
In five games during training camp, Rembert hit .400 (6-for-15) with four runs, a home run, two walks and two stolen bases. He collected a hit in all five games played, including multiple hits and a 444-foot leadoff home run in game two of the series. Rembert primarily played second base but also earned a start at both third base and left field.
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in various locations across Japan from July 8-13. The complete schedule for the series can be found here.
In 57 games and 56 starts as a freshman at Auburn, Rembert ranked second on the team with a .344 average and .467 on-base percentage en route to earning First Team Freshman All-America, Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors.
He totaled 49 runs, 72 hits, 14 doubles, 10 homers and 46 RBI while turning in a .981 fielding percentage in 155 total chances at second base at right field. He led the league with a .485 on-base percentage in SEC play and ranked third with a .376 batting average.