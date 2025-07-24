Lucrative New Contract for Auburn Tigers Skipper
AUBURN, Ala.- Coming off a super regional appearance, Auburn Tigers head baseball coach Butch Thompson receives a new contract extension through at least 2031.
According to a report from Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner, the contract includes a $1.5 million base salary with a few incentives to go along with increased staff salaries.
After a huge season on the plains that featured attendance records, Auburn's highest national seed, an NCAA regional sweep, and the program’s first home super regional, it is safe to say this contract was earned by head baseball coach Butch Thompson.
In Thompson’s 10 seasons as head coach at Auburn, Thompson has led the Tigers to 283 wins, two College World Series appearances in the last five postseasons, four NCAA Super Regionals, and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
Under Thompson, Auburn has had 42 players drafted, adding 10 more players to the MLB ranks.. The list includes the first-rounder Ike Irish, Eric Snow, Dylan Watts, Cam Tilly, Sam Dutton, Hayden Murphy and Cade Fisher.
Thompson is also retaining a lot of talent, with freshman All-Americans Chris Rembert and Chase Fralick returning to the Tigers, along with Bub Terrell.
Auburn went 37-18 in the regular season and lost back-to-back games on just three occasions before being selected to host a regional tournament for the first time since 2010. Auburn hosted Stetson, Central Connecticut State, and NC State, and proceeded to outscore all three opponents 28-11 en route to sweeping the NCAA Regional.
Auburn would unfortunately end their season whilst hosting a Super Regional tournament, losing to Coastal Carolina in two games.
Butch Thompson has put Auburn baseball back on the map and will look to continue to do so with returning stars and a new standard established in 2025.