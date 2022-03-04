Skip to main content

Podcast: How historic is this Auburn basketball team? Why does Auburn football charge for A-Day?

Where does this Auburn basketball team rank all-time?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. The talk about how historic this Auburn basketball team is based on what they have already accomplished and what they could do over the next month. Ferg recaps how his trip to Starkville was and how well Auburn was represented.

They also talk about Auburn football's decision to charge for A-Day tickets and what some other strategies could be. It seems like the opportunity was missed for them to open the doors and help fix things and unite the Auburn fan base at Jordan Hare Stadium. It's understood why this is the current way it's done but it's easy to think of other ways A-Day could improve as a fan event. 

The final few minutes include Ferg explaining who is the most interesting player to watch this spring and how the wide receiver position could figure some things out before this fall.

There's also some food talk about how to enjoy your trip to Starkville to the best of your ability and Ferg gives some suggestions to that. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

