Podcast: How Auburn Basketball will use Johni Broome, Auburn Football's Season Goals

Auburn football is aiming to be active in the transfer portal. Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers Coaching Staff will be looking at several different position groups over the next few weeks to help bolster their roster. Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Basketball coaching staff have already found success via the transfer portal by signing Johni Broome from Moorehead State.

Bruce Pearl brings in Johni Broome to replace Walker Kessler after he left the Auburn Tigers to enter the 2022 NBA Draft. Broome will be paired with Johan Traore.

On today's Locked On, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. The guys discuss Auburn basketball's offseason so far as well as what the Auburn football team has done so far and what they could do over the next few weeks.

The guys also talk about what position groups make the most sense for the Auburn Tigers for 2022 and also look at what Auburn could be thinking beyond this season. The transfer portal will be very hot and active over the next few weeks and this Auburn coaching staff will do what it takes to get folks to transfer to The Plains.

