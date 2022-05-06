Skip to main content

Podcast: How Auburn Basketball will use Johni Broome, Auburn Football's Season Goals

Both Auburn football and Auburn basketball are having active off-seasons.

Auburn football is aiming to be active in the transfer portal. Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers Coaching Staff will be looking at several different position groups over the next few weeks to help bolster their roster. Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Basketball coaching staff have already found success via the transfer portal by signing Johni Broome from Moorehead State.

Bruce Pearl brings in Johni Broome to replace Walker Kessler after he left the Auburn Tigers to enter the 2022 NBA Draft. Broome will be paired with Johan Traore.

On today's Locked On, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. The guys discuss Auburn basketball's offseason so far as well as what the Auburn football team has done so far and what they could do over the next few weeks.

The guys also talk about what position groups make the most sense for the Auburn Tigers for 2022 and also look at what Auburn could be thinking beyond this season. The transfer portal will be very hot and active over the next few weeks and this Auburn coaching staff will do what it takes to get folks to transfer to The Plains. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Andy Burcham. Coach Bryan Harsin and Coach Bruce Pearl atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Sep 25, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) celebrates with receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Odua Isibor (97) reacts to a third quarter snap against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Burcham and Coach Bryan Harsin.Auburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Team Savage wide receiver Dazalin Worsham , of Trussville High School who is committed to Miami, (7) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020. Under07
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
