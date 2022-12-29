Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Florida Gators

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers took down the Florida Gators to start SEC play. Zep Jasper, Chris Moore, Wendell Green, and the rest of the Auburn squad have a long way to go if they want to defend their SEC Championship from a year ago.

On this LIVE edition of Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery Radio Veteran Darrell Dapprich to recap and discuss the Auburn basketball game vs Florida.

The live post-game shows are brought to you by Henry's Service Co. Reach out to them at 334-288-2700 for all of your HVAC and plumbing needs. License number #00021.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics.

