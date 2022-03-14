Auburn basketball secures two seed on Selection Sunday, Auburn football spring practice begins

Skip to main content
Auburn basketball now knows its path.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby. They discuss Auburn basketball's placing in the NCAA Tournament and how the bracket favors them. The Tigers struggled against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. Can Auburn basketball bounce back this week against Jacksonville State?

The Tigers earned a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament and many believe that they have a favorable bracket to potentially make a run and survive the first weekend. Auburn will play Jacksonville State and then face the winner of USC and Miami. 

Auburn football is back on The Plains as spring practice starts back. Bryan Harsin will learn a lot about his team over the next few weeks. It is always a good feeling when football is being practiced at Auburn. 

In the final few minutes, the guys discuss the tough weekend for Auburn baseball as they lost two out of three against Middle Tennessee State. Crosby breaks down what happened and how the Tigers can prepare for Ole Miss. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
