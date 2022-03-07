Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball wins the conference, looks to the SEC Tournament

A lot happened this weekend.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby on Locked On MLB Prospects and Auburn Daily. They discuss Auburn basketball's win over the South Carolina Gamecocks and winning the SEC Regular Season Championship.

They look at the SEC Tournament bracket and discuss what would be best for Auburn as they play the winner of Texas A&M and Florida this Friday at 11:00 a.m. CT. The Tigers will benefit from having four days of rest and will have a chance to have a rematch with all three teams that beat them in the regular season. 

Blackerby uses the Duke-UNC matchup from this weekend as a potential idea that Auburn fans could look forward to several years from now when Auburn will have the chance to beat Nick Saban in his final regular-season game in the Iron Bowl whenever he's ready to stop coaching. 

They also recap Auburn baseball's series sweep over the weekend. The Tigers took care of business against Rhode Island, one of the least impressive teams to take the field at Plainsman Park in quite some time. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates with his team as Auburn Tigers men's basketball celebrates the regular season SEC championship at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers celebrates after beating the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC conference tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Junior Maddie Spak wins her point in Horsemanship on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives to the basket in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks guards Chris Lykes (11) Au'Diese Toney (5) defend at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
