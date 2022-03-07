Podcast: Auburn basketball wins the conference, looks to the SEC Tournament

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby on Locked On MLB Prospects and Auburn Daily. They discuss Auburn basketball's win over the South Carolina Gamecocks and winning the SEC Regular Season Championship.

They look at the SEC Tournament bracket and discuss what would be best for Auburn as they play the winner of Texas A&M and Florida this Friday at 11:00 a.m. CT. The Tigers will benefit from having four days of rest and will have a chance to have a rematch with all three teams that beat them in the regular season.

Blackerby uses the Duke-UNC matchup from this weekend as a potential idea that Auburn fans could look forward to several years from now when Auburn will have the chance to beat Nick Saban in his final regular-season game in the Iron Bowl whenever he's ready to stop coaching.

They also recap Auburn baseball's series sweep over the weekend. The Tigers took care of business against Rhode Island, one of the least impressive teams to take the field at Plainsman Park in quite some time.

