Podcast: The Auburn Tigers are SEC champs

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby recaps Auburn basketball's win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs and reflects on how the Auburn Tigers are SEC Champions. Bruce Pearl's team, led by Jabari Smith, found a way to win in overtime and win a share of the SEC and set themselves up for a chance to win the conference outright when they host South Carolina this Saturday in Auburn Arena.

Blackerby is then joined by Mike G of The War Rapport to talk about which Auburn football player will be the most interesting player to watch and follow this spring. The guys have two very different answers. One leans into a quarterback, the other points out a pass catcher.

The final few minutes of the show are about Auburn's representation at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week and how it compares to the rest of the SEC. Smoke Monday, Roger McCreary, and Zakoby McClain will be representing the Auburn football program this week in front of NFL teams.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

