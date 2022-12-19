Podcast: Auburn basketball falls against the USC Trojans

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team played their first of two games out west. Today was against the USC Trojans. They will also play the Washington Huskies in Seattle this week.

The Auburn Tigers continue to find their identity before SEC play starts soon. They still have plenty of questions to answer after their loss to the USC Trojans.

On this special LIVE edition of Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Darrell Dapprich discuss and react to the Auburn basketball game vs the USC Trojans.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Must read stories

Top five positions of need for Auburn football through the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

NC State quarterback Devin Leary set to visit Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Former Auburn player and coach set to be named Arkansas' defensive coordinator

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook