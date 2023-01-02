Skip to main content

The Auburn Daily Show: Five new year's resolutions for Auburn football

The Tigers have a lot to improve on in Hugh Freeze's first season.
On today's episode of the Auburn Daily Show, Lance Dawe and Dylan Larck discuss five new year's resolutions for Auburn Football. Developing a quarterback is a necessity for any championship caliber team, and Robby Ashford could be the next star quarterback for the Tigers.

Football begins and ends with the battle in the trenches, can Hugh Freeze continue to add linemen to this class? New defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is bringing in a very familiar defensive style to The Plains, and bringing expectations back up to the Auburn standard.

The transfer portal is just as important nowadays as recruiting high schoolers, what positions of need does Auburn need to hit on to win the portal? Finally, can Hugh Freeze create the chemistry needed to bring championships back to Auburn?

The Auburn Daily Podcast features conversations around Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball, and more from the staff of The Auburn Daily.

Episodes will be available every weekday afternoon at 3 pm CT in both audio and video form. The episodes will also be posted directly on the Auburn Daily website.

