Podcast: Discussing the Auburn football drama around Bryan Harsin

The drama and conversations around Auburn football and their head coach Bryan Harsin seem to keep dragging on and on.

Auburn University added a new policy that a lot of folks are saying tracks with them trying to gain leverage on Harsin when it comes to negotiating what the future holds. Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby talks about how that does not appear to be the case and explains his reasoning on today's podcast.

He is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 and they two discuss more angles about the ongoing debacle that Auburn football is going through and how it could all end.

Of course, they spend a few minutes talking about Auburn basketball. The Tigers fell for the first time in SEC play Tuesday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both explain why it isn't a big deal and Auburn is in a prime situation to win in March when it matters most. Bruce Pearl and his Tigers take on Texas A&M this Saturday.

