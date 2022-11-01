Podcast: Auburn football fires Bryan Harsin, names Cadillac Williams as interim head coach

The Auburn Tigers have fired Bryan Harsin. After just under two seasons of poor play and a clear step back on the recruiting front, he will no longer be the head coach for the Auburn football program. Cadillac Williams has been named the interim head coach and will lead the team against Mississippi State.

John Cohen has been named as Auburn's Athletic Director. He will immediately look for the next head football coach. Names like Lane Kiffin and Deion Sanders will pop up early and often until a name is decided.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys discuss the latest Auburn football news, Bryan Harsin being let go, and who the Auburn Tigers could go out and get to replace him.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Lane Kiffin Auburn's first target to be head coach

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Auburn baseball defeats Alabama in exhibition game

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch