Auburn football needs wide receivers, Bryan Harsin update, Auburn basketball preview vs Texas A&M

Auburn football has plenty of things to look at before the 2022 season.

Auburn football will need to revamp the offense regardless of who is coaching the Tigers in 2022.

The Tigers lost a ton of production and potential upside at the wide receiver position with the departure of Javarrius Johnson and Jobe Hudson. When spring practices start, the wide receivers could be an interesting position group to keep an eye on.

Bryan Harsin represented Auburn at the SEC Coaches meeting in Birmingham, Alabama. A clip has been passed around about Harsin making his way to his car.

Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer joins the podcast to talk about these topics as well as previewing the Auburn basketball game against the Texas A&M Aggies. With Zep Jasper returning to practice, Auburn should be in a good spot to take down the Aggies, a basketball team that is on a skid after a hot start to SEC play.

Former Auburn tight end and current Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said that if he and the Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, he would bathe in Skyline Chili. So that is broken down a little bit on today's Locked On Auburn.

