Auburn football coaching staff changes and an interview with Auburn basketball's Zep Jasper

Since Auburn football's season ended a few months ago, a lot has happened from guys entering the transfer portal to speculation about every aspect of the program. On today's Locked On Auburn, we speculate what could be next for the Auburn football program.

Spring practice is not too far away and Bryan Harsin still needs to bring in an offensive coordinator and an outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator. Former offensive coordinator Austin Davis stepped away from the program. Former outside linebackers coach and special teams coach Bert Watts left Auburn for a spot on the Denver Broncos coaching staff at the NFL level. These openings on the staff give Auburn a chance to bring in some quality recruiters to this staff.

Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper joins the show to talk about Bruce Pearl's team and how they are preparing for this week of SEC basketball. Jasper previews the upcoming Auburn basketball game against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Florida Gators.

Jasper also shares his perspective on how he missed two games last week and how hard it was to sit at home and watch the two close games that his teammates competed in without him.

The final few minutes of the show include Jasper discussing a possibility why Auburn could be struggling from three and how it could improve down the stretch.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.