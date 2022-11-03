Skip to main content

Podcast: Why Deion Sanders Coaching Auburn Football Should Happen

Here's why Auburn should bring Deion Sanders to the Plains.

The Auburn Tigers see Deion Sanders as a potential candidate to replace Bryan Harsin as the head football coach. The hall-of-fame Jackson State head coach would spark Auburn football recruiting overnight. Deion Sanders and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin have emerged as potential favorites among the Auburn fanbase to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

There has been some talk about Urban Meyer getting the call from Auburn University as well. Does that make sense? Is Hugh Freeze the best fit?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Jake Crain of Crain and Company. They discuss the latest Auburn football news, head coaching rumors, and more.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Candidates to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

Third Auburn wide receiver enters transfer portal within a week

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

By Zac Blackerby
