Podcast: Why Deion Sanders Coaching Auburn Football Should Happen

The Auburn Tigers see Deion Sanders as a potential candidate to replace Bryan Harsin as the head football coach. The hall-of-fame Jackson State head coach would spark Auburn football recruiting overnight. Deion Sanders and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin have emerged as potential favorites among the Auburn fanbase to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

There has been some talk about Urban Meyer getting the call from Auburn University as well. Does that make sense? Is Hugh Freeze the best fit?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Jake Crain of Crain and Company. They discuss the latest Auburn football news, head coaching rumors, and more.

