Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football A-Day Recap, Quarterback battle update

There was a lot to break down from Auburn's A-Day game.

Auburn football may have a new favorite to be the quarterback in 2022 after Saturday's A-Day game. The Auburn Tigers were impressed with Robby Ashford as he came in with the backup offense and stole the show. He out-dueled TJ Finley on the stat sheet and was able to use his legs to move outside of the pocket.

Tank Bigsby was used in the passing game more than he has been in the past. His ability to impact the offense in different ways will be crucial this upcoming season. If Bigsby becomes a nigger threat in the passing game, it will greatly impact his draft stock. 

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby, host of Locked On MLB Prospects and a writer at Auburn Daily. They discussed the biggest takeaways from Auburn football's annual A-Day game and what to expect over the next few months before fall camp starts back.

Auburn baseball defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores by winning two out of the three games this weekend. The Auburn Tigers, led by Butch Thompson are on a hot streak and will look to face Mississippi State in a three-game series starting Thursday.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football A-Day Recap, Quarterback battle update

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Auburn baseball gets a HUGE 2-1 series win against Vanderbilt

By Lindsay Crosby14 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

OPINION: Robby Ashford looked the part on Saturday

By Andrew Stefaniak15 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Four-star safety Terrance Love commits to Auburn

By Lance Dawe16 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Takeaways from Auburn football's spring game

By Lance Dawe17 hours ago
T.J. Finley (1)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

WATCH: TJ Finley throws first touchdown of Auburn football's spring game

By Lance DaweApr 9, 2022
Coach Greg Williams, 1996-present talks about building the equestrian program.Auburn Tiger Trail program on Friday. April 8, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
News

Eight New Honorees Added to Tiger Trail of Auburn

By Auburn ElvisApr 9, 2022
Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) runs after a catch while defenders Tony Hunley Jr. (240 and A.D. Diamond (15) close in.Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Three bold predictions for Auburn football's spring game

By Lance DaweApr 8, 2022