Podcast: Grading Auburn football hot takes for 2022

Auburn football is months away but that does not stop us from taking a look at some bold predictions for the 2022 football season.

The Auburn Daily's Trey Lee put out five bold predictions for the season and Zac Blackerby reacted to them on today's episode of Locked On Auburn.

Some of the takes were bold and some of them were scorching.

Also on today's podcast is a conversation with Locked On NBA Draft cohost Richard Stayman. He hops on the show to answer some questions about Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, and Allen Flanigan.

He believes Smith will be a top-two pick in the NBA draft and he thinks Kessler has played himself into the first round with his ability to block and alter shots at a high level. He also believes that Flanigan has a real chance at returning to Auburn for another season under coach Bruce Pearl.

Stayman spent some time talking about what the NBA thinks about Pearl and players that are developed by him. He feels that the NBA is developing an opinion on the players that he is putting in the league with their high effort and willingness to do what it takes to win.

Locked On NBA Draft is available wherever you get your podcasts and also on YouTube.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.