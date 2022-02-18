Skip to main content

Podcast: Grading Auburn football hot takes for 2022

We have some football and NBA Draft talk on today's show.

Auburn football is months away but that does not stop us from taking a look at some bold predictions for the 2022 football season. 

The Auburn Daily's Trey Lee put out five bold predictions for the season and Zac Blackerby reacted to them on today's episode of Locked On Auburn. 

Some of the takes were bold and some of them were scorching. 

Also on today's podcast is a conversation with Locked On NBA Draft cohost Richard Stayman. He hops on the show to answer some questions about Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, and Allen Flanigan. 

He believes Smith will be a top-two pick in the NBA draft and he thinks Kessler has played himself into the first round with his ability to block and alter shots at a high level. He also believes that Flanigan has a real chance at returning to Auburn for another season under coach Bruce Pearl. 

Stayman spent some time talking about what the NBA thinks about Pearl and players that are developed by him. He feels that the NBA is developing an opinion on the players that he is putting in the league with their high effort and willingness to do what it takes to win. 

Locked On NBA Draft is available wherever you get your podcasts and also on YouTube. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Grading Auburn football hot takes for 2022

7 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson observes the national anthem prior to the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

How to watch Auburn baseball in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown

12 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

5 Bold Predictions for Auburn Football in 2022

18 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) brings the ball up the court during fourth quarter action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball in the NBA: How the Tigers are performing

18 hours ago
Jun 16, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson greets home plate umpire Billy Haze prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball series preview: State Farm College Baseball Showdown

20 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after Auburn beat Vanderbilt

22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Podcasts

Podcast: Jabari Smith goes off for Auburn basketball

Feb 17, 2022
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Basketball

A look at the best pictures from Auburn basketball's win over Vanderbilt

Feb 17, 2022