Podcast: Will Auburn football's offensive stats improve in 2022?

Auburn football's offense is under construction this off-season. Bryan Harsin is working with the Auburn Tiger quarterbacks on helping the offense take a step forward in 2022.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport. They look at Auburn football's stats in 2021 and see if they will improve this season. Both have faith that Auburn's starting quarterback will outpace what Bo Nix and T.J. Finley did in 2021 when they added 3,000 total yards into the offense.

Auburn's wide receivers have a huge chance to take a step forward too with two of the top three wide receivers from 2021 no longer on the team. Jay Fair and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are two names to keep an eye on this off-season.

The final part of the conversation includes Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter's numbers from 2021. It may be tough for those numbers to be beaten from last season unless the offensive line helps create space for the talented backfield.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

