Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin gets help from the SEC? Auburn basketball is ready to clinch

Bryan Harsin's timing for 2022 SEC Media Days is perfect.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Locked On SEC host Chris Gordy. They talk about how the SEC helped Bryan Harsin based on where they scheduled him in the week of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia this summer. He is going on the last day when most folks have already gone home for the week. The Auburn head football coach may have been given some help by the SEC now that he will be under less of a microscope. 

They also talk about the final week of the season for Auburn basketball and the SEC. Auburn faces Mississippi State tonight in Starkville, Mississippi. Then they finish up the regular season at home inside Auburn Arena with the opportunity to win the SEC outright still on the table. 

Gordy talks about the final week of the season from an SEC perspective and makes the argument that Auburn has the easiest slate of games and the most simple path to winning the SEC regular-season championship with just two games left to go. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin gets help from the SEC? Auburn basketball is ready to clinch

By Zac Blackerby
23 seconds ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after a Cole Foster home run against Alabama State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball takes down Alabama State to begin busy week

By Zac Blackerby
19 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
22 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Jake Crain picks Auburn to win the national championship

By Zac Blackerby
17 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Here is when Bryan Harsin is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days

By Lance Dawe
19 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the third quarter after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama expected to hire former Auburn wide receivers coach

By Zac Blackerby
20 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary falls out of NFL Draft expert's top 50

By Zac Blackerby
20 hours ago
Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look ahead to Auburn’s EDGE position before spring practice

By Gray Oldenburg
22 hours ago