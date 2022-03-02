Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin gets help from the SEC? Auburn basketball is ready to clinch

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Locked On SEC host Chris Gordy. They talk about how the SEC helped Bryan Harsin based on where they scheduled him in the week of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia this summer. He is going on the last day when most folks have already gone home for the week. The Auburn head football coach may have been given some help by the SEC now that he will be under less of a microscope.

They also talk about the final week of the season for Auburn basketball and the SEC. Auburn faces Mississippi State tonight in Starkville, Mississippi. Then they finish up the regular season at home inside Auburn Arena with the opportunity to win the SEC outright still on the table.

Gordy talks about the final week of the season from an SEC perspective and makes the argument that Auburn has the easiest slate of games and the most simple path to winning the SEC regular-season championship with just two games left to go.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube