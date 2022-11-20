Podcast Reaction: Auburn football beats the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Auburn Tigers win their second straight game under interim head coach Carnell Williams. After defeating the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn football won the final home game of the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers behind great performances from Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, Jaylin Simpson, and DJ James.

The Auburn football program will look to upset the Alabama Crimson Tide next week and earn the right to be bowl eligible in the Iron Bowl next week. The Auburn football coaching search continues to go on. How does this win impact Auburn football and the search for the next face of the program?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Darrell Dapprich discuss and react to Auburn football's win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and speculate on what it means for the future of the Auburn Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch