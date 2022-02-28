Podcast: Auburn football may be getting back a key weapon, Auburn basketball is still in a good place

Auburn fans saw a lot happen this weekend. From Bryan Harsin traveling with the basketball team and word coming out that Ja'Varrius Johnson has a chance to stay at Auburn to the basketball team falling on the road, to baseball winning a series against Yale.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Locked On MLB Prospects and Auburn Daily. The guys discuss Auburn football may be keeping Ja'Varrius Johnson at wide receiver. His role from last year to this year may not change a ton but could become Auburn's main weapon in the slot with Kobe Hudson now playing at UCF. They take a look at some of the numbers on PFF and look at other players who lined up in the slot and what Auburn fans can expect to see from the Auburn offense in 2022.

Auburn basketball lost to Tennessee on Saturday. Let's take a look at what that means for Auburn in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have holes in their offense but there's no reason to panic if you're an Auburn fan.

The final few minutes are spent on Auburn baseball. The Tigers defeated the Yale Bulldogs and have a ton of games this week.

