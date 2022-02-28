Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football may be getting back a key weapon, Auburn basketball is still in a good place

A lot happened on The Plains this weekend.

Auburn fans saw a lot happen this weekend. From Bryan Harsin traveling with the basketball team and word coming out that Ja'Varrius Johnson has a chance to stay at Auburn to the basketball team falling on the road, to baseball winning a series against Yale. 

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Locked On MLB Prospects and Auburn Daily. The guys discuss Auburn football may be keeping Ja'Varrius Johnson at wide receiver. His role from last year to this year may not change a ton but could become Auburn's main weapon in the slot with Kobe Hudson now playing at UCF. They take a look at some of the numbers on PFF and look at other players who lined up in the slot and what Auburn fans can expect to see from the Auburn offense in 2022. 

Auburn basketball lost to Tennessee on Saturday. Let's take a look at what that means for Auburn in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have holes in their offense but there's no reason to panic if you're an Auburn fan. 

The final few minutes are spent on Auburn baseball. The Tigers defeated the Yale Bulldogs and have a ton of games this week.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football may be getting back a key weapon, Auburn basketball is still in a good place

By Zac Blackerby
5 minutes ago
_DSC0790
Baseball

Auburn baseball wins weekend series versus Yale

By Lindsay Crosby
15 hours ago
Junior Maddie Spak wins her point in Horsemanship on Saturday, Feb. 26.
News

#3 Auburn Equestrian dominates #2 Texas A&M on Senior Day

By Auburn Elvis
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) moves the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after losing to Tennessee on the road

By Mike Gittens
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 67-62 loss to No. 17 Tennessee

By Lance Dawe
Feb 26, 2022
_DSC0790
Baseball

Jordan Armstrong, Tigers shut out Yale in series opener

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer (11) is pressured by Auburn Tigers guards Devan Cambridge (35) and Allen Flanigan (22) during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Tennessee is favored to beat Auburn on Saturday

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 26, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Tennessee Vols

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 26, 2022