Podcast: A look at Auburn basketball in the SEC Tournament, who is Auburn football's starting offensive line?

We chat with Zep Jasper and then look at Auburn's offensive line situation.

© Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn basketball guard and SEC Champion Zep Jasper to talk about winning the SEC and how the team feels going into the SEC Tournament. Jasper shares his point of view on winning the SEC regular-season title and what else he wants to accomplish this season.

Then Charlie5, Auburn message board legend, joins the show and the guys talk about who could start at the offensive line in 2022. Who could step up in spring practice next week and at what position? The conversation goes back and forth around the tackle positions. The interior offensive line seems to be pretty straightforward due to several players announcing that they will return for their super senior season at Auburn but the tackles could be a wide-open competition.  

They also discuss the importance of the wide receiver position and how it's fairly easy to talk yourself into someone stepping up this offseason.

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.
