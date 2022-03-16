Podcast: Early Auburn football spring takeaways and how far can Auburn basketball go into the NCAA Tournament

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike Ge of The War Rapport for the first two segments of the show. The guys discuss the early takeaways from our first day of action this spring and what type of information should fans be looking at so far. T.J. Finley appears to be the clear favorite in the quarterback battle, so what does that mean moving forward?

They also continue the discussion from yesterday's show regarding the importance of Auburn football's strength and conditioning program after Bryan Harsin's second year running the program and how important it is moving forward. Strength and conditioning is an important aspect of a football program and we are starting to see the fruits of this change in year two.

Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper joins the show to talk about Auburn's seeding in the NCAA Tournament and how they are preparing for this weekend. The Tigers take on Jacksonville State on Friday. Jasper shares his perspective and how the Auburn basketball team feels and looks at this week of practice.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube