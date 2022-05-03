Skip to main content

Podcast: When is Auburn football going to engage in the transfer portal?

When should Auburn fans expect action in the transfer portal?

Auburn football has yet to do anything since the end of spring training in the very hot and active transfer portal. Bryan Harsin and his staff have to be looking at talent in several key positions to help build depth for the future after the 2022 college football season. The Auburn Tigers need some help with the offensive line after this upcoming season with several projected starters ready to leave.

The Auburn Tigers still have to improve how they do in the NFL Draft next season with Bryan Harsin as the headman of the Auburn Football program. Everything is in place for things to rev up this season and for several players to take a huge step forward on both sides of the ball.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the current happenings throughout the Auburn football program. They also speculate on the current roster situation with Auburn basketball and what Bruce Pearl is building for this upcoming college basketball season. It will be interesting to see what Pearl does with another scholarship spot and if he will address adding a shooter to the roster. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
