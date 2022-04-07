Skip to main content

Podcast: Addressing the narrative around TJ Finley and Zach Calzada

These numbers about Auburn's quarterbacks are telling.

Auburn football's quarterback battle rages on as TJ Finley continues his solid spring. Speculation about the Auburn Tigers quarterback is that he can not perform well when there is a pass rush and he is under pressure. It's important to look at the numbers and sample size when he was under pressure both with the Auburn Tigers and with LSU.

Zach Calzada's numbers from his starts at Texas A&M were much better and point to him having a higher upside as a quarterback moving forward. To the folks pointing out TJ Finley's shortcomings and beating a pass rush, the numbers shared on today's podcast will back up your claims.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby takes another deep dive into some numbers around Auburn football's quarterback battle and uses those to help predict what could happen in 2022 by looking at both TJ Finley and Zach Calzada's numbers while under pressure and when passing against the blitz.

Blackerby is then joined by Lindsay Crosby and Auburn baseball's SOnny DiChiara to talk about his hot start to the season, SEC play, and Auburn baseball's battle with Vanderbilt at Plainsman Park this weekend.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
