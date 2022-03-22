Skip to main content

Podcast: Let's overreact about Auburn's quarterbacks at spring practice

Auburn's quarterbacks are off to a strong start in spring practice.

Auburn football's quarterback situation has been the big story going into Auburn's spring practice. TJ Finley, Robbie Ashford, Dee Davis, and Holden Geriner all looked good for the most part during Monday's practice. All while Zach Calzada will be limited during spring for the Auburn Tigers.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. The guys discuss the Auburn quarterback battle as well as the two-deep on the offensive line and at wide receiver. Jay Fair has already cracked the two-deep on the depth chart as a true freshman.

Auburn's linebacker battle without Owen Pappoe being available in the spring will be intriguing. Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner appear to be starting with North Carolina Tar Heel transfer Eugene Asante rotating in with the group.

The final few minutes are spent discussing Bryan Harsin's dance moves. Fun videos and stories like this are great for what Harsin is trying to do this offseason. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcast: Let's overreact about Auburn's quarterbacks at spring practice

