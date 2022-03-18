Skip to main content

Auburn football recruiting: Bryan Harsin has a huge weekend ahead

Auburn recruiting will be on watch this weekend.

Auburn football recruiting could come away with several huge wins after this weekend. The Auburn Tigers will be hosting several key prospects including 4-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, 4-star offensive tackles Clay Wedin, Bo Hughley, and Stanton Ramil. As well as several other prospects than Bryan Harsin would love to add to this program.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. to talk all things Auburn football recruiting and what the Tigers need to accomplish this season. Garcia breaks down some of the prospects that will be visiting Auburn this weekend and how Auburn could land these guys.

In the final few minutes of the show, Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer joins to preview the Auburn basketball action that starts in the NCAA Tournament today against Arkansas State. Ferguson shares what Auburn fans need to know going into the matchup, who they would rather face in the round of 32, and how they can make a run in throughout March Madness.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Auburn football recruiting: Bryan Harsin has a huge weekend ahead

By Zac Blackerby2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball big favorites vs Jacksonville State in the NCAA Tournament

By Lance Dawe17 hours ago
Bryson Ware.
Baseball

Auburn baseball faces it's first significant test of the 2022 season

By Lindsay Crosby19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football needs to change the offensive approach with Tank Bigsby

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball has a chance to win the NCAA Tournament according to these two stats.

By Zac BlackerbyMar 16, 2022
Coach Bryan Harsin gets his team ready to start the first practice of spring.First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: Early Auburn football spring takeaways and how far can Auburn basketball go into the NCAA Tournament

By Zac BlackerbyMar 16, 2022
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Experience and versatility key for Roger McCreary heading into NFL Draft

By Lance DaweMar 15, 2022
GDB_0128
News

Auburn Elvis’ 2022 College Equestrian Loaded Lineup

By Auburn ElvisMar 15, 2022