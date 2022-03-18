Auburn football recruiting: Bryan Harsin has a huge weekend ahead

Auburn football recruiting could come away with several huge wins after this weekend. The Auburn Tigers will be hosting several key prospects including 4-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, 4-star offensive tackles Clay Wedin, Bo Hughley, and Stanton Ramil. As well as several other prospects than Bryan Harsin would love to add to this program.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. to talk all things Auburn football recruiting and what the Tigers need to accomplish this season. Garcia breaks down some of the prospects that will be visiting Auburn this weekend and how Auburn could land these guys.

In the final few minutes of the show, Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer joins to preview the Auburn basketball action that starts in the NCAA Tournament today against Arkansas State. Ferguson shares what Auburn fans need to know going into the matchup, who they would rather face in the round of 32, and how they can make a run in throughout March Madness.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

