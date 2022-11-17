Skip to main content

Podcast: How hiring Lane Kiffin would impact Auburn football recruiting

Auburn football recruiting could look a lot different in the coming weeks.

Lane Kiffin has emerged as the favorite to be the next Auburn football head coach. While names like Dabo Sweeny, Hugh Freeze, and Dan Lanning are still out there, Auburn football recruiting will see a step forward regardless of who replaces Carnell Williams at the end of the season after Bryan Harsin was fired.

Names like Jeremiah Cobb are important to Auburn fans. The Auburn Tigers should be able to hold onto most of the 2023 recruiting class due to the circumstances. How the Auburn Tigers handled Saturday was huge and helped set up the next coach.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by John Garcia of Sports Illustrated to talk all things Auburn football recruiting and how a hire should impact the next few weeks.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics.

