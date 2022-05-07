Auburn football recruiting update: Bryan Harsin's report is better than a year ago

Auburn football recruiting will always be huge for any SEC Football program. The Auburn Tigers are pursuing Hunter Osborne, Nakai Poole, TJ Parker while trying to fend off the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Alabama Crimson Tide among others.

It seems like Auburn is pushing ahead and using everything it possibly can to make Auburn the most attractive place for recruits and future Auburn Tigers. Bryan Harsin gave a report earlier this week during his time in Mobile, Alabama, and said that they were in a better spot than a year ago. Considering that was one of the biggest knocks against him this offseason, that is great news for the Auburn Tigers.

On today's special Saturday edition of Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated and Locked On's College Football recruiting insider. They discuss Bryan Harsin's comments on Auburn recruiting and also discuss what the latest is for some key Auburn recruits. Hunter Osborne, Nakai Poole, TJ Parker are all names Auburn fans should be following.

Auburn has positioned itself to be in play for several key targets throughout Alabama, Georgia, and Florida and is beginning to form stronger relationships with important figures throughout the region.

